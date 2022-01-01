About this product
This pack allows you try each strain at a discounted price, makes a great gift, or you can bring it to a party for your friends to vote which one is their favorite.
Cherry Wine has a fruity nose as you would expect from such a classic hemp strain. Like most strains it is rich in B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and a-pinene but surprisingly 11% of its terpene content is in Farnesene (which is most commonly found in fruit coatings like apple skins) giving a slightly "green apple" aroma and 5% in Humulene (also common in sage) which gives off an earthy, woody aroma.
Space Candy originally comes from Heroes of the Farm, who bred this hybrid strain by crossing Cherry Space Queen and Cotton Candy. The genetic combination is as decadent as it sounds, as Space Candy inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation.
Super Silver Haze is a CBD-Rich version of the legendary Super Silver Haze genetics, thus creating a strain for medicinal users with 8-14% CBD Level. The smell and taste are spicy, bittersweet, and floral, while the effect is suitable to combat pains, inflammations and anxiety.
About this brand
Honey Oil
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.
