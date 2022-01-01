This pack allows you try each strain at a discounted price, makes a great gift, or you can bring it to a party for your friends to vote which one is their favorite.



Cherry Wine has a fruity nose as you would expect from such a classic hemp strain. Like most strains it is rich in B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and a-pinene but surprisingly 11% of its terpene content is in Farnesene (which is most commonly found in fruit coatings like apple skins) giving a slightly "green apple" aroma and 5% in Humulene (also common in sage) which gives off an earthy, woody aroma.



Space Candy originally comes from Heroes of the Farm, who bred this hybrid strain by crossing Cherry Space Queen and Cotton Candy. The genetic combination is as decadent as it sounds, as Space Candy inherits a unique flavor profile of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced by more tame earthy notes. Its effects may take some time to taper in, but once they do, expect to experience the mind-body balance of invigorating euphoria and deep physical relaxation.



Super Silver Haze is a CBD-Rich version of the legendary Super Silver Haze genetics, thus creating a strain for medicinal users with 8-14% CBD Level. The smell and taste are spicy, bittersweet, and floral, while the effect is suitable to combat pains, inflammations and anxiety.