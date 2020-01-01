 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Honey Oil
Honey Oil

Honey Oil CBD cartridges are made with CBD Isolate extracted from sun grown hemp plants in Colorado
Honey Oil CBD capsules are made using THC free 99% pure CBD Isolate. Each pill contains 25mg of CBD
Our Mini Mod fits all 510 carts, compact at just over 2" tall and features 3 variable power settings
These pre-rolls are stuffed with a FULL GRAM of high CBD hemp buds that are grown in Colorado, USA
About Honey Oil

Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products. To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it. Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.

United States, California