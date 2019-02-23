CherryWine has a fruity nose as you would expect from such a classic hemp strain. Like most strains it is rich in B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene and a-pinene but surprisingly 11% of its terpene content is in Farnesene (which is most commonly found in fruit coatings like apple skins) giving a slightly "green apple" aroma and 5% in Humulene (also common in sage) which gives off an earthy, woody aroma.



These pre-rolls are stuffed with a FULL GRAM of high CBD hemp buds that are grown in Colorado, USA. Containing less than 0.30% THC, the flower used to make these pre-rolls is 50 state legal and non-psychoactive. Get the same great taste and smell as you would from a regular pre-roll, minus the high.



Great for kicking back and relaxing after a long day at work, many people have been smoking hemp CBD flower to help themselves stop smoking tobacco cigarettes.



We use authentic RAW™ unbleached papers for that perfect burn every time. CBD content will always be above 10% as you can see in the lab results above.



Discounts when you order Multi-Packs.