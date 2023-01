Cherry AK-47 cannabis strain is a 75 Sativa/25 Indica hybrid also known as Cherry AK. This strain is famous for its medicinal value, unique sweet cherry-skunk aroma and reddish-purple bud hues. Cherry AK47 marijuana will take you away from reality with its mind-body melting high. The onset is purely cerebral, the body buzz creeps up slowly but surely. Cherry AK-47 cannabis is good for morning and daytime medicinal and recreational use.