Howl's Tincture
Howl's CBD-THC (1:1) Tincture
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
About this product
Simple - Just drop in your mouth and swallow
Consistent - Measured Dropper and Reliable Potency
Pure - Made with only Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin and Medical Grade Cannabis using Whole Plant Infusion
Whole Plant Infusion is a 5000 year old gentle infusion method that uses no chemicals or solvents and retains the full spectrum of beneficial properties of the source flower.
7mg CBD & 7 mg THC per ml (full dropper) + a full spectrum of other cannabinoids and terpenes. Details on the box.
Consistent - Measured Dropper and Reliable Potency
Pure - Made with only Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin and Medical Grade Cannabis using Whole Plant Infusion
Whole Plant Infusion is a 5000 year old gentle infusion method that uses no chemicals or solvents and retains the full spectrum of beneficial properties of the source flower.
7mg CBD & 7 mg THC per ml (full dropper) + a full spectrum of other cannabinoids and terpenes. Details on the box.
Ringo's Gift effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!