 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Howl's
Howl's Cover Photo

Howl's

Made For Patients By Patients

6 Formulas For Your Individual Needs
6 Formulas For Your Individual Needs

About Howl's

Howl's uses traditional techniques to make full spectrum, easy to use, pure, and consistent cannabis tinctures.

Tinctures & sublingual

more products

Available in

United States, Massachusetts, Rhode Island