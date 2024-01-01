HYTEK | DEVILS CANDY | 1/8th PRE-PACK | 3.5g

by Hytek
About this product

The Devil's Candy has a rotten raspberry, old school cream saver flavor. When I think about it, it reminds me of gassy, grape bubble gum with raspberry sorbet. It really smacks you in the face with rotten fruit!

Category: Hybrid
Breeder: Clearwater Genetics
Cross: Runtz x Devil Driver
Type: 1/8th Prepack (3.5g)
About this brand

Hytek
THE PURSUIT OF ENDLESS FIRE...

Its not just something we say...
Its not just a marketing hook...
Its the way we operate...
Always learning, Aways improving...
Never satisfied!!!
Top Shelf product require top shelf standards!!!
No Compromise!!!
Cultivating Endless Fire in Detroit.

License(s)

  • MI, US: AU-G-C-000944
  • MI, US: GR-C-000402
  • MI, US: GR-C-000744
