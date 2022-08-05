The pursuit of endless fire...



Hytek is a collective of cultivators originating from the prohibition-era of cannabis. Our story begins long before cannabis was an accepted, legal industry. Small groups of us worked in the shadows learning this plant and perfecting our craft. From the basements, barns and warehouses across Michigan, the collective formed to create a common goal: to produce endless fire at all costs. In 2016, our founders came across a unique opportunity in West Detroit to acquire property in dire need of rehab. This 5-year project was one that posed many challenges, but Hytek’s owners pushed through the dark times because they believed in the city and wanted to be a part of Detroit’s revitalization. Fast forward to today, our facility has revived an entire street block and proudly employs over 20 people whose passion is to produce the highest quality cannabis to share with the world.



We care about what goes in every bud…



We start each cycle by making sure only the highest quality exclusive genetics get a spot on our tables. At Hytek, our research and development efforts never stop to ensure our customers are getting only the best in breed, and we are always looking for ways to improve our methods to always offer top shelf products. No corners cut and no expense spared is our standard. All of our flower is hand trimmed, and each bag contains buds which are hand selected to guarantee that our customers are getting a product that we would expect to receive. Ready to taste the Hytek difference? Visit our flagship store, The Refinery Detroit, located right next door to our grow facility. Not located in Metro Detroit? Visit our West Michigan location, The Refinery Kalamazoo, or look us up on Weedmaps to see which of your favorite local retailers carry our products.



Welcome to the family!