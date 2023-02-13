About this product
Blue dream originated in the California medical marijuana scene, because of its great blend between Blueberry Indica and Super Silver Haze. It has a great reputation for its easy-going all-day high, which makes it the go-to choice for daytime smokers. If you want a great high that can carry you through the day without plastering you on the couch - this is for you.
Blue Dream autoflower is one of those strains that can be grown easily by beginners or cultivated for advanced growers to produce beautiful crops. This 20% Indica / 80% Sativa hybrid strain contains THC levels of up to 21%. Blue Dream autoflower will deliver a plant that is compact enough to grow just about anywhere, and it flowers in 10 - 14 weeks, regardless of light conditions. Its beautiful appearance with stunning blue and purple colors makes it quite a pleasure to look at.
Blue Dream has a deep fruity flavor that resembles the taste of blueberries. The aroma also carries a pleasant blueberry scent backed with a touch of mango and sweet vanilla.
Blue Dream produces a vibrant daytime high that can induce socializing, creativity, and overall joy and happiness like no other. This strain has also been known to help with depression and keep anxiety to a minimum.
I Love Growing Marijuana
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.