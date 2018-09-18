I Love Growing Marijuana
Bergman’s Complete Growtime Fertilizer is a water-soluble plant food that’s packed full of nutrients. Add this growing fertilizer to your plants during the vegetative state to improve the soil’s tilth. The formula in this fertilizer will improve the plant’s ability to retain and distribute nutrients to help your plant flourish and thrive by improving microbial activity. This fertilizer is designed to improve the health of your plant, inhibiting its growth and making sure that the flower quality is sufficiently increased to create better and stronger buds.
Mother of All Cherries effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
