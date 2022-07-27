About this product
This is a great option for unwinding at the end of the day, thanks to its euphoric and creative cognitive impacts and relaxing body stone. It also holds some weight in the medicinal marijuana community for its benefits to a myriad of health challenges.
Type
Mostly Sativa
Yield Indoor
18 oz/m2
Yield Outdoor
21 oz/plant
THC
19%
CBD
2%
HEIGHT
39 inches
FLOWERING TIME
8-10 Weeks
FLOWERING STYLE
Fast Flowering
HARVEST MONTH
October
MEDICAL
Anxiety Arthritis Depression Inflammation Insomnia Migranes Stress
EFFECTS
Energetic Euphoric Focused Giggly Relaxed Talkative
FLAVOR
Flowery Skunk Spicy
GROWS
Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor
CLIMATE
Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean
BEGINNER
No