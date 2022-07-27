A high-yielding, fierce and fast flowering Sativa with spicy floral notes.



This is a great option for unwinding at the end of the day, thanks to its euphoric and creative cognitive impacts and relaxing body stone. It also holds some weight in the medicinal marijuana community for its benefits to a myriad of health challenges.



Type

Mostly Sativa

Yield Indoor

18 oz/m2

Yield Outdoor

21 oz/plant

THC

19%

CBD

2%

HEIGHT

39 inches

FLOWERING TIME

8-10 Weeks

FLOWERING STYLE

Fast Flowering

HARVEST MONTH

October

MEDICAL

Anxiety Arthritis Depression Inflammation Insomnia Migranes Stress

EFFECTS

Energetic Euphoric Focused Giggly Relaxed Talkative

FLAVOR

Flowery Skunk Spicy

GROWS

Greenhouse Indoor Outdoor

CLIMATE

Temperate/Continental Sunny/Mediterranean

BEGINNER

No