About this product
i am edible’s new high dose chocolate bar was made for cookies and cream lovers! Our luscious white chocolate is embedded with delicious chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies finished off with a hint of mint flavor. This high dose edible is made with our X-Trates distillate and sectioned into 20 pieces for managed dosing.
Ingredients: White Chocolate(sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin), cocoa powder(cacao powder, acidity regulators: potassium carbonate), all purpose flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, unsalted butter, whole milk, vanilla extract, distilled cannabis oil.
Ingredients: White Chocolate(sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin), cocoa powder(cacao powder, acidity regulators: potassium carbonate), all purpose flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, unsalted butter, whole milk, vanilla extract, distilled cannabis oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
i am edible
i am edible offers flavorful medicated edibles for patients looking for alternatives to smoking or vaporizing. Combining specific cannabinoid and terpene profiles for desired effect along with confectionery expertise, i am edible is reliably consistent, easy to dose, and one of the finest edibles on the market.