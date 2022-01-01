i am edible’s new high dose chocolate bar was made for cookies and cream lovers! Our luscious white chocolate is embedded with delicious chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies finished off with a hint of mint flavor. This high dose edible is made with our X-Trates distillate and sectioned into 20 pieces for managed dosing.



Ingredients: White Chocolate(sugar, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin), cocoa powder(cacao powder, acidity regulators: potassium carbonate), all purpose flour, sugar, salt, baking soda, unsalted butter, whole milk, vanilla extract, distilled cannabis oil.