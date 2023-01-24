About this product
iLAVA Medica is a single-strain, metered dose product that delivers RSO in precise & controlled doses. Medica oil is prepared using traditional RSO formulation techniques which results in safe & tested full-spectrum whole plant extract derived from indoor cannabis flower.
1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time
2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses
3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™
4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip
5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage
6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil
About this brand
iLAVA
iLAVA is a family of premium cannabis products developed by industry pioneers and rooted in wellness cannabis. Our award-winning vapes, edibles, topicals, and concentrates have made us one of Arizona’s best-selling brands.
State License(s)
00000057DCHF00477864