iLAVA Medica is a single-strain, metered dose product that delivers RSO in precise & controlled doses. Medica oil is prepared using traditional RSO formulation techniques which results in safe & tested full-spectrum whole plant extract derived from indoor cannabis flower.



1. Twist, click and push for a precise and measured dose every time

2. Bi-directional twist-up dosage selector: 100 x 10mg doses

3. Distinguished marking to identify type of iLAVA Dablicator™

4. Zero Waste Tank dispenses completely with no residual waste in tip

5. Snap-on cap that protects tip and prevents leakage

6. Heat resistant metal Direct Dab Tip for direct application of oil