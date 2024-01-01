About this product
Blueberry Muffin emerges as an indica-dominant hybrid strain resulting from the crossbreeding of Purple Panty Dropper and Razzleberry. Crafted by Humboldt Seed Co., the strain earns acclaim for its consistent bud structure and flowers tinged with purple hues, offering a blend of relaxing, invigorating, and stimulating effects. Its aroma resembles a batch of freshly baked muffins, with a sweet essence that transitions into a smooth, creamy undertone.
The buds boast a dense, robust forest green appearance with subtle bluish undertones, accompanied by deep orange hairs and scattered amber crystal trichomes. Blueberry Muffin emanates a rich, frosty fragrance of ripe berries and earthiness, complemented by hints of nutty vanilla that intensify upon combustion. Its high mirrors the tantalizing taste, delivering a full-bodied experience suitable for enthusiasts of indica or hybrid varieties. Initially, a cerebral uplift ensues, enveloping the mind in a foggy euphoria that gradually gives way to a gentle sense of concentration.
With enduring effects and a moderate THC content, Blueberry Muffin emerges as a promising option for addressing chronic pain, anxiety, stress, nausea, headaches, and migraines. Its therapeutic potential may extend even further, hinting at its versatile nature in alleviating various discomforts and promoting relaxation.
Strain Type: Indica Hybrid
Lineage: Purple Panty Dropper x Razzleberry
Breeder: Humboldt Seed Co.
Primary Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Top Reported Strain Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Body-High, Happy
Top Reported Strain Flavors: Blueberry, Butter, Vanilla, Nutty
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @illicitgardensmo for news and updates on product offerings, events, and more.
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
