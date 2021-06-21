Introduction Offering In-Store and Online Purchasing (Medical Card Required for all purchases) WHO WE ARE: From The Earth MO is a fully licensed medical cannabis dispensary built with our community in mind. Our business is made up of Missouri locals of all ages and walks of life. We are here to help people understand the benefits of medicinal marijuana, while also working towards undoing years of stigma and disinformation about these incredible plants. About Us OUR MISSION: We are here to help people understand the benefits of medicinal marijuana and how it can fit into a healthy lifestyle. Our goal is to shine a light on the true potential of cannabis and how it can play a role in the relief of pain and anxiety. OUR ESSENCE: Not every ailment, mental or physical, requires synthetic pharmaceuticals. The Earth has given us the means to treat ourselves naturally, and we support the use of what we’ve been given to live healthier lives. OUR PROMISE: Whether it’s raising awareness about incarcerated Missourians who have been penalized disproportionately in the war on drugs, or by providing financial resources to local economic development organizations, we are always working to be a positive force of change in our community. OUR VIBE: We believe in and love what we do. When you come into our dispensaries, we hope you’ll leave feeling the same way we do. Our team is passionate about what our products can do, and we look forward to sharing our knowledge with our fellow Missourians. Amenities First-Time Patients NEED A MEDICAL CARD? Scheduling an appointment to obtain your card is easy and worry-free. We’ve joined with Elevate Holistics, MO's local cannabis clinic, to provide you a certified platform to virtually meet with a doctor from the comfort of your home. Sign-up for your appointment online. Announcement OPENING SOON! Keep an eye out on our social media channels and website for information on our openings. Our first location will open in January, and the other 4 will open doors throughout the Winter. State License: DIS000046