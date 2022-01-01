The Flavor - Take a ride on Santa's sleigh this season but be wary because this one is a killer! A high-flying and euphoric ride that helps keep all those holiday anxieties away with a calming and smooth effect like freshly fallen snow.



The Process - Our distillate cartridges are born from the coldest of methods using high-quality flowers and high-quality equipment which creates the highest quality of oil. This

golden nectar is never diluted with fillers or stuff that doesn’t belong in a vape cartridge. Illicit Sciences distillate is for those that crave a little flavor and fun with their method of medicating. 500mg Cartridge (510 thread)