Power Chords by Illicit hits the high notes with a 2 oz. cannabis-infused shot that packs a powerful 100mg of THC. Press play on Sour Apple, where tangy apple notes riff off your taste buds like a legendary guitar solo. This resealable shot is your backstage pass to a rock 'n' roll experience, delivering a burst of flavor that keeps the energy high and the vibes electric.

Slip this shot into your setlist and let the sour apple taste amplify your day. With Illicit’s blend of rockstar quality and pure THC, Power Chords insure you’re always in the groove. Ready to hit the stage? Experience the electrifying Sour Apple flavor, where tart, tangy apple hits all the right notes for a flavor-packed, high-energy boost. Make every day an encore performance.

read more