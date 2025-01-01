About this product
Juicy, tangy, and tropical, Illicit Labs’ Strawberry Kiwi gummies offer a vibrant fusion of ripe strawberries and zesty kiwi in every soft chew. These low-dose edibles are carefully calibrated at 2.5mg THC per piece, delivering a gentle, manageable lift that’s ideal for any time of day. Whether you're easing into a morning routine or cruising through an afternoon recharge, the flavor and function come together seamlessly.
Each 20-count pack contains a total of 50mg THC, giving you full control over your dose with consistency you can count on. The subtle potency is perfect for beginners seeking an approachable experience or seasoned consumers looking to stay light, alert, and uplifted. These gummies enhance without overwhelming - great for errands, creativity, or just being present in the moment.
Formulated with clean ingredients and infused with high-quality cannabis extract, Strawberry Kiwi represents Illicit Labs’ commitment to purity, precision, and great taste. The bold fruit flavor stands out, but the effects stay smooth and balanced—making this an effortless choice for anytime elevation, crafted for clarity, calm, and confidence.
About this brand
ILLICIT
While you're enjoying cannabis responsibly, thousands remain behind bars for doing the same thing. We work to liberate cannabis POWs while bringing responsible use into the mainstream.
ILLICIT works with local and national advocacy groups to support the release of cannabis POWs, while bringing responsible medical cannabis into the mainstream. The data doesn't lie, and marijuana prohibition is a wrong we're working to right. Our organization is part of a growing national coalition challenging everyone to ask:
WHY IS CANNABIS ILLICIT?
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000019
