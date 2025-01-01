Juicy, tangy, and tropical, Illicit Labs’ Strawberry Kiwi gummies offer a vibrant fusion of ripe strawberries and zesty kiwi in every soft chew. These low-dose edibles are carefully calibrated at 2.5mg THC per piece, delivering a gentle, manageable lift that’s ideal for any time of day. Whether you're easing into a morning routine or cruising through an afternoon recharge, the flavor and function come together seamlessly.



Each 20-count pack contains a total of 50mg THC, giving you full control over your dose with consistency you can count on. The subtle potency is perfect for beginners seeking an approachable experience or seasoned consumers looking to stay light, alert, and uplifted. These gummies enhance without overwhelming - great for errands, creativity, or just being present in the moment.



Formulated with clean ingredients and infused with high-quality cannabis extract, Strawberry Kiwi represents Illicit Labs’ commitment to purity, precision, and great taste. The bold fruit flavor stands out, but the effects stay smooth and balanced—making this an effortless choice for anytime elevation, crafted for clarity, calm, and confidence.

read more