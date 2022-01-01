This Rolling V is designed to help the user roll better more constant joints or blunts.

How to use



Step 1: Simply place your papers on the Rolling V



Step 2: Fill the V with your favourite herbs



Step 3: Pack it down evenly and you’re ready to roll a great joint!



Measuring 55mm in length.



King Sized Rolling V 110mm (See other Listing)



Check out the rolling V in action!



Illuminatecannabis.ca/cannagar