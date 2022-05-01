About this product
3D printed plastic container that holds (3) 4” Cannagars, and your papers or wraps.
Works great with both of our cannagar press kits, Compact and King size!
Check out our other listings for what best suits you!
Colours may vary, available in Red, Blue, Green, Purple, Red, and grey
Proudly made in North America!
About this brand
Illuminate Cannabis Co.
With years of first hand experience in the industry, We Engineer our products to meet and exceed the demands of the modern day cannabis user. Working with a focus on renewable and sustainable materials to minimize the impact our products have on the environment.
Please contact us for wholesale inquires Via Email
