In The Flow
Chemmy Jones
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Chemmy Jones is In The Flow’s award winning, signature strain due to its quality, consistency, and popularity. Its uplifting, functional buzz encourages creative outbursts and focused energy. Earth and diesel aromas are nicely counterbalanced by tropical notes. Winner of the 2017 Connoisseur Cup Overall Flower Champion and 2018 Connoisseur Cup Best Sativa Flower awards. Ripe with the terpenes Myrcene, Limonene, and Caryophyllene. Extremely potent Sativa-Dominant Hybrid. Chemdawg D x Casey Jones.
Chemmy Jones effects
Reported by real people like you
68 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!