  3. In The Flow
In The Flow

Boutique cannabis, handcrafted to enhance your lifestyle.

Mob Boss
Mob Boss
Chemmy Jones
Chemmy Jones
About In The Flow

We are cannabis connoisseurs focused on ensuring the highest quality by maintaining small batches, consistent attention to detail, and natural growing techniques. We strive to carefully cultivate a flower for everyone so that they may experience an elevated purpose within their own lives and Find Their Flow. At In The Flow we fill every action with this elevated purpose, leading to an elevated end product. Whether we are watering, pruning, trimming, or gathering as a team to celebrate the fruits of another harvest, the attention to detail we place on each activity shows through with a consistent, loving touch. We also believe that just like our plants, each person is unique in their needs and desires. This is why we have every strain we grow tested for terpene content, allowing you to select the strains best suited for your tastes. Whether you are looking for a stimulating, relaxing, social, or “me time” experience we have a strain for you. Find YOUR Flow….

Flower

Available in

United States, Colorado