CBD SKIN SALVE. SUPPLE, VIBRANT, RESTORED
The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-clear twist up salve is rich in antioxidants and contains natural herbs to help soften and nourish your skin. Skin instantly feels supple, vibrant, and restored with each use.
Choose from our two sizes.
.75 oz Travel Size : 100 mg
2 oz Stick: 250 mg
2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD
.75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD
Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
Rolls on smooth and soft.
Leaves skin feeling moisturized, hydrated, and replenished.
Can be used on the face and body.
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
Third Party Lab Tested
To Use:
Twist and pull the cap off to uncover the stick. Turn the rounded bottom to the right for easy access. Using the top, swipe the soft salve on desired areas of your face and body.
Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Burdock Root*, Marshmallow Root*, Valerian Root*, Galangal Root*, Cucumber Seed Oil*, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Rosemary Oil*, Comfrey Oil*.
*certified organic ingredients
About this brand
incann®
Incann® curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process.
Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.
Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Natural
Vegan
Gluten-Free
GMO-Free
Cruelty-Free
3rd Party Lab Tested
ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Derived from hemp
Farmed organically
Manufactured in Colorado, USA
OUR VALUES ARE:
QUALITY
INNOVATION
COMMITMENT
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
