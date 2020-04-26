CBD SKIN SALVE. SUPPLE, VIBRANT, RESTORED



The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-clear twist up salve is rich in antioxidants and contains natural herbs to help soften and nourish your skin. Skin instantly feels supple, vibrant, and restored with each use.



Choose from our two sizes.



.75 oz Travel Size : 100 mg

2 oz Stick: 250 mg



2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD

.75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD

Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.

Rolls on smooth and soft.

Leaves skin feeling moisturized, hydrated, and replenished.

Can be used on the face and body.

Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.

Third Party Lab Tested



To Use:

Twist and pull the cap off to uncover the stick. Turn the rounded bottom to the right for easy access. Using the top, swipe the soft salve on desired areas of your face and body.



Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Burdock Root*, Marshmallow Root*, Valerian Root*, Galangal Root*, Cucumber Seed Oil*, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Rosemary Oil*, Comfrey Oil*.



*certified organic ingredients