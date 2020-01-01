 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. incann™
incann™ Cover Photo

incann™

Live With Intention

Incann Hemp CBD Tinctures and Capsules
Incann Hemp CBD Tinctures and Capsules
Incann Hemp CBD infused Topicals
Incann Hemp CBD infused Topicals
Incann Hemp CBD Capsules
Incann Hemp CBD Capsules

About incann™

Incann curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process. Made with integrity from the nature that sustains up, Incann™ is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity. Incann™ is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully. OUR PRODUCTS ARE Natural Vegan Gluten Free GMO-Free Cruelty-Free 3rd Party Lab Tested ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE Derived from hemp Farmed organically Manufactured in Colorado, USA OUR VALUES ARE: QUALITY INNOVATION COMMITMENT HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

Balms

more products

Bath & body

more products

Beauty

more products

Capsules

more products

Hemp CBD edibles

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD tinctures

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Ingestible

more products

Pet tinctures

more products

Tinctures & sublingual

more products

Available in

Worldwide, United States, Canada, California, Connecticut, Colorado, Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas