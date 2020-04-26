About this product
JOINT, BONE, MUSCLE SALVE
The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-soothe twist up salve is packed with natural botanicals and essential oils that feel soothing on the body.
Choose from our two sizes.
.75 oz Travel Size : 100 mg
2 oz Stick: 250 mg
The salve is 100% natural and texture can change in heat. Please store at room temperature.
2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD
.75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD
Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
Rolls on smooth and soft.
Use before or after a workout
moisturized, hydrates, and replenishes dry skin.
Can be used on the face and body
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
Massage into skin. Store at room temperature. For external use only.
Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flowers, California Poppy*, Neem Leaf*, Damiana Leaf, Arnica Mexica, Cranberry Powder*, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Clove Oil.
*certified organic ingredients
The stick that goes wherever you go, our bio-soothe twist up salve is packed with natural botanicals and essential oils that feel soothing on the body.
Choose from our two sizes.
.75 oz Travel Size : 100 mg
2 oz Stick: 250 mg
The salve is 100% natural and texture can change in heat. Please store at room temperature.
2 oz. Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 250 mg CBD
.75 oz -Full spectrum hemp extract includes approx 100 mg CBD
Full-spectrum of cannabinoids and naturally occurring terpenes.
Rolls on smooth and soft.
Use before or after a workout
moisturized, hydrates, and replenishes dry skin.
Can be used on the face and body
Organically grown hemp, Made in the USA.
Massage into skin. Store at room temperature. For external use only.
Grapeseed Oil, Beeswax, Lavender Flowers, California Poppy*, Neem Leaf*, Damiana Leaf, Arnica Mexica, Cranberry Powder*, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Clove Oil.
*certified organic ingredients
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
incann®
Incann® curated a line of CBD essentials that is derived from hemp grown organically in the USA by dedicated farmers who uphold the highest standards in the cultivation process.
Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.
Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Natural
Vegan
Gluten-Free
GMO-Free
Cruelty-Free
3rd Party Lab Tested
ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Derived from hemp
Farmed organically
Manufactured in Colorado, USA
OUR VALUES ARE:
QUALITY
INNOVATION
COMMITMENT
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
Made with integrity from the nature that sustains us, Incann® is on a mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid essentials that are safe to consume and easy to use. Sourcing natural and ethical ingredients are at the core of everything we create. Each batch is third-party lab-tested to ensure quality, consistency, potency, and purity.
Incann® is changing the way people consider cannabis and the future of wellness. By exploring one of the world's most ancient plants and encouraging others to live more mindfully.
OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Natural
Vegan
Gluten-Free
GMO-Free
Cruelty-Free
3rd Party Lab Tested
ALL OF OUR PRODUCTS ARE
Derived from hemp
Farmed organically
Manufactured in Colorado, USA
OUR VALUES ARE:
QUALITY
INNOVATION
COMMITMENT
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE