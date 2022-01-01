USE Code "LEAFLY" for 20% OFF!



Restore tincture can be a versatile aid to many aliments. A nightly solution can help you sleep well. Offered in Cinnamon and Natural Flavor, you may wake up feeling refreshed after a great nights rest, putting your body and mind in at ease. Positioning you to heal and recover as well as perform at top capacity.



The best thing about it is that you can properly dose with our metered droppers. Take 1/2 to 1/4 dropper full throughout the day for stress and anxiety or pain management without getting tired!



Made with 100% all Natural ingredients.



0% THC



100% Drug Test Safe. Pure CBD.



25MG Pure CBD per dropper full (1ML).



Alcohol Free.



CBD aims to help with pain and discomfort, enhancing the healing process.



