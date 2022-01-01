Terp Pearls are used to help with heat retention and prevent waste wax. These 6mm ruby terp pearls are a great addition to any dab nails. They are beautiful and work perfectly with vortex carb and flat top bangers.



Specs:

Diameter: 6mm

Quantity: 2 Pcs

Material: Ruby

Increases Vapor Production & Enhances Flavor

Works great with any Quartz Bangers

