About this product

Cannabinoids are naturally produced in our bodies. They act on the endocannabinoid system which plays an important role in the health and appearance of the skin. Using products with CBD, a plant-based cannabinoid, may have a beneficial impact on this system.



Our CBD Balm is infused with CBD derived from Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract (Cannabis sativa oil) and is lightly scented with the pleasant aromas of Lemongrass and Blue Tansy Essential Oil. Our ingredients are carefully sourced to assure purity and potency and we never use artificial dyes, preservative, or fragrances in our products.



- Made with CBD from High-Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract sourced in the USA

- Lightly scented with Lemongrass and Blue Tansy Essential Oil for a pleasant non-medicinal aroma

- No artificial dyes, preservatives or fragrances

- Enhanced with Extracts of Aloe, Black Elderberry, and Rosemary. Plus, Sunflower Seed Oil to help nourish and hydrate your skin