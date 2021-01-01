About this product

A deeply hydrating mask, infused with the innovative combination of premium hemp-derived CBD and C60 Fullerenes, that will help you through the dry spells. Formulated without artificial colors/dyes or synthetic fragrances.



With 100 mg CBD per container.



Our cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from full-spectrum hemp extract using technology that helps retain beneficial phytochemicals found naturally in the plant. Third-party lab testing ensures the quality and consistency of our ingredients.



C60 Fullerenes is a complex carbon molecule with dynamic antioxidant properties. Its unique free-radical neutralizing potential is considered so enormous that the scientists who discovered it were awarded the Nobel Prize. For years, it’s been an essential part of Japanese skin care, and now HydroCanna™ is bringing this revolutionary ingredient to you.



How to use:

Use this mask to pamper your skin while sleeping. Gently massage a thin, even layer on cleansed face and neck. Leave product on overnight and rinse off with water the next morning for radiant, supple looking skin.