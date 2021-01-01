About this product

Cannabinoids are naturally produced in our bodies. They act on the endocannabinoid system, which regulates pain, mood, memory, stress-response, immune function, sleep, appetite and a host of other things. Supplementing with CBD, a plant-based cannabinoid, may have a beneficial impact on this system.*



CBD +POWER TO SLEEP is designed to help you relax before bed, to sleep soundly throughout the night, and to wake-up feeling refreshed in the morning.* This advanced formula focuses on these 3 targeted areas to promote restful sleep without causing early-morning drowsiness.*



Promotes Relaxation: A combination of soothing nutrients help to relax the body and calm the mind.*

Stimulates Sleep: Just the right amount of Melatonin (2 mg) helps to promote the onset of sleep and is a key to maintaining a normal sleep cycle.*

Supports Balance: L-Theanine helps to reduce the effects of stress on the mind, while Calcium and Magnesium help to replenish essential nutrient stores.*

Use this product for occasional sleeplessness or on a daily basis to promote relaxation before bedtime.* Each serving contains 30 mg CBD and 450 mg per bottle.



Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery



The nutrients in our CBD Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide a premium easy-to-swallow delivery system which allows us to combine our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with nutritious oils such as Flaxseed Oil, and MCT Oil for additional nutritional benefits. But wait! We didn’t stop there. Every Liquid Soft-Gel includes our special Bioperine Complex which enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients.



Made with CBD from High-Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract sourced in the USA

Third-Party tested for purity & potency

QR Code verification available for every bottle

Full Transparency – everything that is in our products is listed on the label. We do not hide anything behind proprietary blends

Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery enhanced with Bioperine®

Bioperine® is a registered trademark of Sabinsa Corporation