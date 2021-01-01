About this product

CBD Liquid Soft-Gels are one of the easiest ways to incorporate premium CBD into your daily health regimen.



Our extra-strength 50mg soft-gels are especially convenient for those who prefer a higher dose. Each soft gel contains 50 mg CBD and 3000 mg per bottle.

Our 30mg soft-gels work well for those who prefer a medium-strength dose. Each soft gel contains 30 mg CBD and 1800 mg per bottle.

Our 15mg soft-gels is one of our Best Selling Products and great for first-time buyers. Each soft gel contains 15 mg CBD and 900 mg per bottle.

Our 10mg soft-gel is great for those who are looking for a mild dose of CBD or want to take smaller CBD doses throughout the day. Each soft gel contains 10 mg CBD and 600 mg per bottle.

Cannabinoids are naturally produced in our bodies. They act on the endocannabinoid system, which regulates pain, mood, memory, stress-response, immune function, sleep, appetite and a host of other things. Supplementing with CBD, a plant-based cannabinoid, may have a beneficial impact on this system.*



Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery



The nutrients in our CBD Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide a premium easy-to-swallow delivery system which allows us to combine our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract with nutritious oils such as Flaxseed Oil, and MCT Oil for additional nutritional benefits. But wait! We didn’t stop there. Every Liquid Soft-Gel includes our special Bioperine Complex which enhances the bioavailability, absorption and potency of many nutrients.



Made with CBD from High-Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract sourced in the USA

Third-Party tested for purity & potency

QR Code verification available for every bottle

Full Transparency – everything that is in our products is listed on the label. We do not hide anything behind proprietary blends

Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Soft-Gel Delivery enhanced with Bioperine®

Bioperine® is a registered trademark of Sabinsa Corporation