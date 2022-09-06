About this product
Item 9 Labs’ award-winning cannabis flower just got elevated. This 1g full flower pre-roll is infused with Live Badder. With an assortment of strains available, you can enjoy our intentionally cultivated flower, elevated with our award-winning concentrates extracted in-house.
These individual 1g full flower pre-rolls are infused with Item 9 Labs concentrate.
Ultra-thin, unrefined French paperPremium house-grown flowerFull nugs, no trim, no shakeInfused with pure concentrateNo distillate or synthetic terpenes
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.
State License(s)
00000107DCFT00824215