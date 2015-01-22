Item 9 Labs
Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum Cartridge 0.5G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Made with cannabis-derived and organic fruit terpenes (achieving a greater entourage effect) with our distillate, Item 9 Labs Blueberry Haze Broad Spectrum cartridges smell and taste of blueberry, berry, and sweet flavors. Known for its relaxing, euphoric, and, in higher quantities, sleepy effects. Blueberry Haze is best consumed to fight pain, stress, and insomnia.
Blueberry effects
Reported by real people like you
1,681 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
