With a berry, sweet, and grape flavor profile leading the way, Pink Champagne is often well suited to help deal with migraines and other physical pains. Created via a new Item 9 Labs process with both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect, it’s reported to make users feel anywhere from relaxed to sleepy and happy to uplifted, while adding appetite boost. Often used to deal with insomnia, pain, stress, headaches, and depression.
Pink Champagne
Pink Champagne, also known as "Ken's Kush," "Phantom," "Wow Kush," and "Ken's Phantom" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Granddaddy Purple with Cherry Pie. Pink Champagne offers buzzy effects that land behind the eyes and emanate outward. Medical marijuana patients and consumers tell us this strain helps with symptoms related to migraines and physical aches and pains. Pink Champagne features a mixed grape and berry flavor profile. One toke of this strain and you will be imbued with weighted eyes and a desire to be on your sofa. This strain is best enjoyed during the evening hours or as a pre-bedtime sleep ritual. Pink Champagne was originally bred in the Bay Area by Ken Estes.
Pink Champagne effects
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.