Item 9 Labs

Tres Leches

An energetic and uplifting strain, perfect for staying productive throughout the day. Helps with chronic stress, depression, pain, nausea, and a lack of appetite.

With an aroma of floral cinnamon citrus-milk that gives way to even more soothing floral, Tres Leches feels and tastes like lemony milk mixed with cinnamon topped with lavender petals. Such a combo works well as a daytime pick me up or before meals as an appetite enhancer. Also great with cookies and chocolate.
