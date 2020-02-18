Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs

Wedding Cake Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD

About this product

Leading with a sweet, earthy, and vanilla flavor profile, Wedding Cake is an all-day strain with relaxed, hungry, euphoric, uplifted, and appetite increasing effects. Created using both cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes using a new Item 9 Labs process, which creates a greater entourage effect. Its calming but clear-headed high helps treat stress, depression, pain, lack of appetite, and often helps people sleep better.

Wedding Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!