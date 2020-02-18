Item 9 Labs
Wedding Cake Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Leading with a sweet, earthy, and vanilla flavor profile, Wedding Cake is an all-day strain with relaxed, hungry, euphoric, uplifted, and appetite increasing effects. Created using both cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes using a new Item 9 Labs process, which creates a greater entourage effect. Its calming but clear-headed high helps treat stress, depression, pain, lack of appetite, and often helps people sleep better.
Wedding Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
1,337 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
