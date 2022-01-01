Apple Fritter Infused Rolled Joint: 1g | Hybrid | 37.00% THC Indoor Grown with Distillate Oil & Kief



Apple Fritter, a true hybrid strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. It is a strain with secret origins, and those who enjoy Apple Fritter say this strain allows you to enjoy an evening without losing your cool. Apple Fritter has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.