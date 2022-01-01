About this product
Mango Sherbet Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Indica | 37.01% THC Indoor Growth Infused with Liquid Diamonds & Kief
Mango Sherbet is an indica cross between Mango Trees, Mango Kush, and Sherbert. It grows fluffy, resinous buds that produce a fruity aroma of mango and sherbet. Mango Sherbet keeps you motivated, making it an ideal strain for an afternoon adventure or creative escapes.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
