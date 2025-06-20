Lindzys - Recreational
About this dispensary
Planted Provisioning is a forward-thinking cannabis retailer on a mission to redefine the cannabis shopping experience. With a focus on education, sustainability, and community, we aim to be the go-to destination for cannabis enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Our carefully curated selection of premium cannabis products, knowledgeable team, and inclusive spaces create a welcoming environment for exploration and discovery. At Planted Provisioning, we are sowing the seeds for a brighter future, where cannabis is respected, appreciated, and thoughtfully integrated into everyday life. Join us as we cultivate meaningful connections between people, cannabis, and the world around us. Discover, learn, and grow with Planted Provisioning today!
- 1960 W Hemphill Road, Flint, MI
- call 8104443513
- send an email
- debit cardcash
- License AU-R-000595
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
- 2025 Leafly List Winner