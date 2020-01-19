Alien Cookies 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief & Stardust©
by Jetpacks
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Jetpacks Hi-Octane Takes You Higher!
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
Blast off into the outer limits with the latest addition to our jetpacks collection. These brand new half gram Hi-Octane joints are always boasting 30%+ THC and are packed with blended flower loaded with kief and stardust (shatter). There's no bigger bang for your buck anywhere in the galaxy!
About this strain
Jaws Gear Genetics gave us Alien Cookies by crossing GSC with Aliendawg. It is said to have pungent earthy and vanilla flavors coming from dark colored buds that are drenched in trichomes. It is hard to find, so if you get your hands on Alien Cookies, make sure to savor every moment.
Alien Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
24% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Migraines
11% of people say it helps with migraines
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.