CBD Doggy Dream Drops by Johnovation are a great way to ensure your pet companion gets their daily CDB supplement. Doggy Dream Drops have stood the pooch and pet-parent test. They’ve also been third-party lab tested to ensure safety and maintain our brand’s quality control standards.



Each bottle of this special canine-formulated tincture is made with full-spectrum hemp oil containing 200mg of CBD.



How to use CBD Doggy Dream Drops:



Step 1. Check the label for manufacturer-recommended doses based on weight.

Step 2. Use the dropper bulb to collect the appropriate number of drops.

Step 3. Drizzle the drops over your dog’s chow.

Step 3. Let them eat and be merry.



Wondering what you’re adding to your pup’s food? CBD Doggy Dream Drops contain 3 simple ingredients: Hemp Seed Oil, Coconut Oil, and Hemp Extract.

