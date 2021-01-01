About this product

Just because it’s a dog-eat-dog world doesn’t mean that we have to be savage to our pets.



They bring us joy and laughter. They take over our homes and hearts. We’re so proud to be their parents that we put bumper stickers on our cars and post pics of them on Instagram. They’re family, and we’d have it no other way.



If you’re a pet parent and you’ve noticed that the elements have been harsh on our fur companion’s paw pads and nose, you can do something to help. Protect your pet’s sensitive areas with this CBD Paw Balm by Johnovation. You may not be able to stop the excessive keratin production that can develop from exposure, but you can relieve the cracking, flaking, and discomfort they experience.



The CBD Paw Balm comes in a tin and is infused with 500mg of CBD.



How to use the CBD Paw Balm:



Step 1. Unscrew the tin lid.

Step 2. Apply the balm on your pet’s chapped areas.

Step 3. Screw the tin lid back on.

Step 4. Play fetch or curl up for a cat nap.



If you’re familiar with our brand, you know that we keep it real by telling you exactly what’s included in the container.



Ingredients: Coconut Oil*, Aloe Extract*, Olive Oil*, Plantain Extract*, Beeswax*, Calendula Extract*, Comfrey Extract*, Sunflower Oil, Pineapple Fruit Extract, Hemp Seed Oil, Chamomile Extract, Banana Fruit Extract*, Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract



*Certified Organic

