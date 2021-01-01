About this product

CBD Strawberry Crème Elixir by Johnovation is a convenient way to get your daily serving of CBD. The delicious strawberry flavored tincture is a full-spectrum distillate with terpenes intact. Our 500mg CBD tincture has been third-party lab tested for your safety and to maintain our brand quality standards.



How to use the CBD Strawberry Crème Elixir by itself:



Step 1. Give the bottle a shake before using.

Step 2. Squeeze the bulb to fill the dropper before opening.

Step 3. Open wide and lift your tongue.

Step 4. Place the tincture under your tongue for 1 - 2 minutes before swallowing.



How to use the CBD Strawberry Crème Elixir to enhance food or beverage:



Step 1. Give the bottle a shake before using.

Step 2. Squeeze the bulb to fill the dropper before opening.

Step 3. Drizzle the tincture over a treat (like strawberry shortcake); OR place the drops in a beverage (like a cup of fruit-infused tea) and stir.

Step 4. Eat. Drink. Be merry!



Ingredients: Rice Bran Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Hemp Extract Stevia Leaf Extract



Do not take if pregnant or lactating. Always consult a medical doctor before modifying your diet or using any new product. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration (FDA).