CBD oil for pets is a compound that interacts with their endocannabinoid system just like it does in other mammals including humans. Most of the CBD products are pet-friendly. At John’s CBD, we have a wide range of best CBD oil for dogs at affordable prices. The dose of the oil depends on the weight of the dog. The hemp oil is unflavoured and is packed with pure 100% CBD and blended with coconut oil. You should always consider going to a veterinarian before you start giving your pets any CBD product. CBD oil for pets ensures that your pets stay healthy and active all day long.