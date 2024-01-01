Cherry Lemonade (100mg THC) [2oz]

by Journeyman
THC —CBD —

About this product

Tangy, rich and reefer filled – Journeyman delivers electrically groovy vibes in one sip of Cherry Lemonade heaven.

Vegan, Gluten Free and All-Natural · Made from scratch in-house with a recipe that complements the cannabis

100mg THC · 2oz bottle
10 capfuls, 10mg THC per capful

About this brand

Journeyman
Wherever weed grows Journeyman goes, in search of The Good Stuff – real fruit and reefer for high quality, all-natural edibles. We take our treats seriously. Vegan & gluten-free, Journeyman Jellies are made with real fruit, inside and out, and all-natural ingredients. Ratios of THC and CBD are blended with old-school alchemy to create the right release for every journey, every time.

Sharing is caring – join us on a mellow mission to bring free-spirited fun, old school simplicity and couch cultivated connection to the world. Keep it natural, keep it radical & keep it tasty.
