Deals
25% OFF Loyalty
Valid 4/15/2019 – 8/1/2020
As part of our loyalty program your get get 25% off after 10 visits (200 points).
*No Stacking Discounts*
All Products
Ornage Cake by Mt. Baker Homegrown
from Mt Baker Homegrown
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Kosher Kush by Brand X
from Brand X
___
THC
___
CBD
$44each
In-store only
Jack Herer by Phat Panda - 3.5g
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Nightmare Wedding by Inflorescence - 7g
from Inflorescence
___
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Bubble Gum by Great Value
from Great Value
___
THC
___
CBD
$35¼ oz
In-store only
CBD The Lite by Raven - 1g
from raven
___
THC
16%
CBD
$131 g
In-store only
duct tape by Lifted
from Lifted
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet by Exotikz
from Exotikz
21.82%
THC
6.14%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$171 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wookies by Fleek Leaf
from Fleek Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
grandpa's breath by Mama J's
from MAMA J'S
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Blue Dream by NW Nectar
from NW Nectar
___
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Afgooey by Forbidden Farms
from Forbidden Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Lemoncane by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunberry by Mad Dog
from Mad Dog
___
THC
___
CBD
$35¼ oz
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Phat Panda's Platinum Line - 3.5g
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Junior by Cookie Jar Cannabis
from Cookie Jar Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$65¼ oz
In-store only
Pug's Breath by Lucky Devil Farms
from Lucky Devil Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Scooby Snacks by Lucky Devil
from Lucky Devil Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Apricot Octane by Inflorescence - 1g
from Inflorescence
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Lemon Meringue by SESH
from SESH
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
16.33%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Lifted OG by Lifted - 1g
from Lifted Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
In-store only
Alcoholic Alligator by Lifted Luxury -3.5g
from Lifted Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackberry Headband by Gold Label
from Gold Label Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Chocolate Chunk by Forbidden Farms
from Forbidden Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$35¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Punchsicle by Exoitkz
from Exoitkz
___
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Gorilla Glue by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
19.99%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$111 g
In-store only
Point Break by Inflorescence
from Inflorescence
20.2%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Chem Mint by House Of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
25.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chem Mint
Strain
$95¼ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Pagoda - 3.5g
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Magoo by Sunbloom
from Sunbloom
___
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pennywise by Skagit Organics
from Skagit Organics
9%
THC
9.3%
CBD
Pennywise
Strain
$708 g
In-store only
Irene Apricot by Sub X
from Sub X
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
High Octane OG by Dank Czar
from Dank Czar
24%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Purple Punch by Pagoda - 1g
from Pagoda
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Tropicanna Punch by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$302 g
In-store only
Berry Cookies by Lucky Devil Farms
from Lucky Devil Farms
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Berry Cookies
Strain
$48⅛ oz
In-store only
Berry Sundae by Mama J's
from MAMA J'S
___
THC
___
CBD
$111 g
In-store only
Wedding Punch by Fifty Fold
from Fifty Fold
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purple by Herbal Tech
from Herbal Tech
___
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ oz
In-store only
