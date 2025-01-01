Joy Bombs are the deliciously UnGummy way to stack the milligrams and effects that you want – but good luck trying to eat just one! With 40 fruity candy-coated 2.5mg THC chews in each pouch, you can easily share the joy with others, micro-dose for days or nom the whole pouch for a 100mg adventure! Snackable, stackable, shareable – bring more Joy with Joy Bombs!



The Joyibles team of cannabis industry veterans and world-class candy makers delights in pushing the boundaries of edibles product experience and innovation.

