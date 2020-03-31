4 products
Tuesday Special: $99 Ounce
Valid 8/11/2017 – 5/2/2021
Every Tuesday, get an ounce of certified DANK buds for only $99 + tax, bud-tenders choice.
Retail adult-use store, Tuesday's only. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, sales or promotions.
All Products
Dixie Elixer ROOT BEER
from Dixie
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
$20each
Mary's Medicinals REMEDY 1:1 TINCTURE BY COLTYN
from Mary's Medicinals
100mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$60100 mg
$60100 mg
Ceria INDIEWAVE IPA 10mg THC/10mg CBD
from Keef Cola
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$7.5each
$7.5each
Ceria Brewing GRAINWAVE
from Keef Cola
5mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$7each
$7each