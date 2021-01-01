Loading…
Kaneh Co.

Mint Dream Truffle Bars [2pcs] 2:1 THC:CBD (100mg THC/50mg CBD)

Cannabis-infused mint creme truffle bars. Dark chocolate shells filled with a mint-infused white chocolate ganache, and delicately finished with a sprinkle of white chocolate shavings.

• [2] 50mg THC:25mg CBD pieces per package
• 10mg THC:5mg CBD per serving
• Dosing chart included on package

Ingredients: Dark chocolate, white chocolate, cream, corn syrup, cultured dextrose, mint paste, sea salt, cannabis extract.
Contains: dairy, soy
