The King Truffle Bars [2pcs] (100mg THC)
About this product
“The King” is a truffle bar of legend. This cannabis-infused truffle bar is a dark chocolate shell filled with a smooth honey peanut butter and banana milk chocolate ganache, and appropriately crowned with roasted peanuts and pacific sea salt.
• [2] 50mg THC pieces per package
• 10mg THC per serving
• Dosing chart included on package
Ingredients: Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, peanut butter, cream, banana puree, sugar, corn syrup, vanilla paste, honey, peanuts, cutlured dextrose, cannabis extract.
Contains: peanuts, dairy, soy
